MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. A total of 27 people have been detained following a shooting outside the Wildberries office in downtown Moscow, a source told TASS.

"Yesterday, 13 people were detained and questioned, today 14. As far as I understand, the Investigative Committee intends to detain them all," the source, one of the participants in the trial, which took place in the Basmanny court, said.