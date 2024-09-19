Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine unlikely to happen in near future — DPR head

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin believes that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are unlikely to happen in the near future.

While in Minsk, the DPR head shared his view of the situation. "I'll tell you honestly, so far neither the operations along the contact line, nor the actions on the part of the governing bodies of the remaining part of Ukraine are aimed at achieving peace, they never align with their [Ukrainian authorities’] statements," he said in a comment quoted by BelTA news agency.

As Pushilin noted, for now the word "peace" is interpreted in different ways, but everything should end in negotiations sooner or later. "Unfortunately, we consider it to be the later stage," he said. If one judges by real actions and deeds, as well as by statements in the media, peace talks are not "the thing of the nearest future," he thinks.

Pushilin met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.