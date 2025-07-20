MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 31 unmanned aerial vehicles and 53 drone command points in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Leonid Sharov said.

"Units from Battlegroup West continue to implement the special military operation’s combat tasks. <…> Air defense units have eliminated 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, 53 unmanned aviation command centers have been wiped out," the spokesman said.