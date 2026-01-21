Russia searches for drone aces to fill out new Unmanned Systems Forces

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Candidates for service in the Unmanned Systems Forces will be able to test their skills on an FPV drone simulator at recruitment centers for contract service, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Recruitment centers across the country continue to staff the unmanned systems units of the Russian Armed Forces. Recruitment is underway for the positions of UAV operators, engineers, technicians, and other specialties.

"At recruitment centers for contract military service, those interested can familiarize themselves with the specialized equipment of the Unmanned Systems Forces and test their skills on an FPV drone simulator," the ministry said.

It added that advanced analytical skills, spatial recognition skills, fine motor skills, and computer proficiency will be advantageous for candidate UAV operators. Priority will be given to candidates with military service experience (in aviation units, special forces, and reconnaissance), drone pilots, aeromodellers, and specialists in information technology, electronics, and radio engineering.

Instructors of the Unmanned Systems Forces conduct a preliminary selection process on-site and, if requirements are met, send military servicemen to training centers for specialized training after signing a contract. Servicemen of the new branch of the military are required to sign a contract for a minimum of one year. They will join only Unmanned Systems Forces units with mandatory training in operating various types of drones, be eligible for performance-based bonuses for successful strikes, and be guaranteed discharge upon contract expiration if they choose not to sign a new one.

A candidate for contract service in the Unmanned Systems Forces named Alexander said he had previously worked as a wedding photographer but decided to enlist for service in the special military operation zone. "A friend of mine and I were filming weddings. We had two cameras and a drone. One of us flew the drone, the other filmed, and we took turns. Then my friend left and joined the drone corps, and I decided to follow him. I went to the recruitment center, they let me fly a computer simulator and I showed them my skills. I have experience, so I decided to use my civilian experience in flying drones in the military service," the young man said.