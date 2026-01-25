Russians fail to reach Australian Open quarterfinals for time since 2018

SYDNEY, January 25. /TASS/. Russian tennis players failed to reach the singles quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The competition is taking place in Melbourne.

On Sunday, Daniil Medvedev lost to American Learner Tien in the fourth round of the tournament. Mirra Andreeva lost to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina at the same stage. The last time the Australian Open singles quarterfinals were held without Russians was in 2018.

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam tournament of the season and is played on hard courts. The competition will end on February 1. The tournament's prize fund is approximately $75 million.