Hungary will challenge EU’s ban on gas supplies from Russia in court — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, January 26. /TASS/. The Hungarian government will challenge the decision made by the Council of the EU to ban Russian gas supplies in court, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"As soon as it is formalized, the Hungarian government will file a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the European Union to seek its annulment through legal means," the minister said in a video message broadcast by Hungary’s M1 TV channel. The decision to ban Russian gas has been taken "as a result of a massive legal fraud," he added. Szijjarto explained that under EU law, this required the consent of all 27 member states, but the European Commission (EC) approved the decision by majority vote. Brussels claimed it was related to trade, although in reality it was a sanctions measure and required consensus.

The ban on Russian gas also contradicts the EU's founding treaty because member states have the right to independently determine their energy policies and choose their own energy sources and suppliers, the minister noted, adding that the EC should not impose decisions on these matters.

The appeal to the EU Court of Justice has already been prepared, Szijjarto noted. He had previously announced that Hungary would file the case jointly with Slovakia.

On Monday, the Council of the EU finally approved a complete ban on Russian liquefied natural gas supplies to the EU from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. Large fines are provided for violating the ban.