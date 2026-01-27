Inflation expectations in Russia flat at 13.7% in January — regulator

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Inflation expectations in Russia have been flat at December’s level of 13.7% per annum this month, according to a survey by InFOM for the Bank of Russia.

Observed inflation remained at 14.5% for the third month in a row in January. Expected inflation among those with savings fell from 12.3% to 12% this month. Expected inflation among those without savings rose to 15.2% from 14.6% in December.

The survey was held from January 12 to 21, 2026 among at least 2,000 adult respondents in 100 settlements in 54 Russian regions.