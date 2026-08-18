Syria grants IAEA access to nuclear facility in Deir ez-Zor — top diplomat

TUNIS, August 18. /TASS/. Syria’s authorities have granted International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access to its nuclear facility in the northeastern Deir ez-Zor governorate, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani said.

"Syria has granted access to the facility in Deir ez-Zor after more than 18 years, on its own initiative and by its sovereign decision," he said at a joint news conference with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the top Syrian diplomat, Damascus "reaffirms that transparency is its own choice and that it is committed to strengthening cooperation with the IAEA."