Myanmar Russia’s reliable partner in Southeast Asia — president

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Myanmar is Russia’s reliable partner in Southeast Asia and is ready to further strengthen cooperation, said Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing after negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Thanks to Russia’s support and your personal efforts, we have achieved a lot on the international stage. Bilateral ties are actively developing, and both sides are striving to conclude new agreements to deepen cooperation. Historically strong relations between the countries are being maintained, and Myanmar is a reliable partner of Russia in Southeast Asia and is ready to further strengthen cooperation," he said.