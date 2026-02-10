Russia’s Supercam UAV combat performance attracts foreign buyers — manufacturer

RIYADH, February 10. /TASS/. Potential foreign buyers are drawn by the actual combat effectiveness of Russia’s Supercam drones in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"In the case of the Supercam unmanned aerial vehicle, it is known for certain that, thanks to the reconnaissance work of these UAV crews in the special military operation zone, such enemy weapons as Bradley and M113 armored personnel carriers, M119 and M777 towed howitzers, HMMWV (Humvee) armored vehicles, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, HIMARS and Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, CAESAR and Paladin self-propelled artillery weapons, RT-91 Twardy tanks, Cobra armored vehicles, Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile systems, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, and other equipment, as well as ammunition depots, temporary deployment points, strongholds, command posts, aerial reconnaissance posts, and UAV control points, have already been detected and destroyed. This performance certainly attracts potential buyers," the company said.

Unmanned Systems representatives emphasized that the successful use of weapons and equipment on the battlefield always boosts demand for them in international markets. "Customers don't need unrealistic projects and beautiful presentations about what will be created after 2030; they want what’s already working and used in combat today. Several military conflicts are currently underway in the world, during which potential customers can see the actual capabilities of certain products. Marketing campaigns by weapons system manufacturers, including UAV developers, around the world are currently built on demonstrating the effectiveness of their products in local conflicts," they noted.

The company also highlighted the features of Russian military equipment that are of interest to foreign buyers. "The possibility of interfacing our drones with other equipment is also important. It’s not enough for a reconnaissance drone to simply detect a target; it’s crucial to quickly transmit the coordinates to fire control units for launching prompt strikes, which our drone will then record. A comprehensive approach to reconnaissance and strike operations is in demand. The Supercam drone offers such capabilities, which will certainly arouse foreign customers’ interest," they emphasized.

The exhibition is being held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12. Russia’s largest defense holdings have put on display their products at the event.