Domodedovo Airport to undergo restructuring

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Moscow's Domodedovo Airport will undergo a restructuring after the change of ownership, Sheremetyevo Airport CEO Mikhail Vasilenko told reporters following the airport's acquisition, adding that Domodedovo hadn't conducted an audit for three years.

"Domodedovo Airport hasn't had an audit for three years. A restructuring is expected. Domodedovo will have its own board of directors and management. The airport's board of directors will create a clear, unified management structure for the Domodedovo Airport group of companies based on the experience of Sheremetyevo. It will be the management's job to bring the airport to breakeven and profitable operations; they will bear their financial and legal responsibility," he said.

Vasilenko did not specify the number of companies that could be liquidated or consolidated. "We don't know yet, but government agencies have tasked us with creating an airport development strategy," he noted.

"A very complex project - 25 organizations with their own separate management teams. Sheremetyevo has a clear management system that enables the board of directors to clearly see the company's financial status and operational developments," the chief executive explained.

The government is demanding a recovery program and a development model for Domodedovo, Vasilenko added. "An optimistic and a pessimistic development model will be created. Under the pessimistic model, passenger traffic will remain at the current level or decline. But the airport will not be closed. The government has set the goal of ensuring its normal operation and profitability," he said.

Earlier, a subsidiary of the Sheremetyevo Airport, Perspektiva LLC, won the bidding war to acquire Domodedovo. It will pay a price of 66 bln rubles or $866 mln for the airport’s assets. The acquisition agreement was signed on Monday, February 9.