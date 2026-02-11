It's wrong when 'one country strangles another' — Kremlin on Cuba blockade

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Cuba is facing problems due to the US blockade, and this is wrong, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS.

"The problems there aren't fuel issues. There are problems because of the blockade imposed by the United States. I don't think it's right for one country to strangle another and strangle the people of that country," Peskov said when speaking about the jet fuel shortage on the island.

"When there is no fuel to deliver medicine there, when there is no fuel to urgently transport patients somewhere by air, it is very bad," he noted.