NASA spokesman sheds light on how ISS crew spends time leading up to launch

CAPE CANAVERAL /Florida/, February 10. /TASS/. NASA spokesman Steven Siceloff told TASS how the members of the Crew-12 mission spend time in quarantine waiting to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS).

"Crews in quarantine have very tight schedules and most of the time is spent in training. They also sleep-shift to get on the same schedule as their launch and the ISS," he said.

"The crews also have time with family such as for barbecues and similar activities," he said. When asked whether he was speaking about offline contacts with family members, he answered in the affirmative. "Yes, in person. Immediate family is generally in quarantine protocol for the crews," he explained.

Roscosmos and NASA announced earlier that the launch of the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev has been postponed again, this time to February 13, due to unfavorable weather conditions. The launch was initially scheduled for February 11 but was put off for one day. The crew - NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev - remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.