Drone attack damages multi-story building in Russia’s Volgograd Region

VOLGOGRAD, February 11. /TASS/. A multi-story residential building has been damaged by a drone attack in Russia’s Volgograd Region. The drone crash caused a fire at a factory, and debris was recorded falling on the grounds of a kindergarten, Governor Andrey Bocharov reported.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense units have been repelling a massive terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd Region. In Volzhsky, damage was reported to an apartment in a residential building <…>, a drone crashing onto the grounds of the Yagodka kindergarten, and a fire breaking out at a factory in the south of Volgograd," he was quoted as saying by the region’s administration on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, Bocharov said. Emergency services are searching for and removing any remaining UAV debris.