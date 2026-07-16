Over 90% of Tajikistan's oil product imports came from Russia in 1H 2026

DUSHANBE, July 16. /TASS/. More than 90% of oil products imported into Tajikistan in the first half of 2026 came from Russia, according to data released by the republic's Antimonopoly Service following the reporting period.

From January through June 2026, Tajikistan imported nearly 600,000 metric tons of petroleum products. "Petroleum product imports into the republic came primarily from the Russian Federation, accounting for 91.1%," the agency said in a statement.

The remaining imports came from Belarus (2.8%), Turkmenistan (1.9%), Kazakhstan (1%), Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan (0.9% each), while 1.5% came from countries outside the region. Compared with the same period in 2025, imports of petroleum products increased by nearly 36,000 metric tons. The agency also reported that the average fuel price rose by 4.8% year-on-year.

According to the Antimonopoly Service, about 30 importing companies brought more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel into the country in the first half of 2026, an increase of 35,400 metric tons compared with the same period in 2025. Gazpromneft-Tajikistan accounted for 45.4% of diesel fuel imports and more than 45% of gasoline imports. The report said Tajikistan imported more than 243,200 metric tons of gasoline during the reporting period, up 1,800 metric tons from the first half of last year. The value of gasoline imports also increased by 8.2%.

In addition, the republic imported the largest volumes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Kazakhstan and Russia, which accounted for nearly 65.9% and 34.1%, respectively. Total LPG imports reached 241,100 metric tons, up 64,200 metric tons from the same period last year, while the price of this type of fuel remained unchanged.

Tajikistan relies primarily on imported petroleum products because domestic crude oil production is insufficient to supply its refineries. The republic has about 28 registered oil fields, with proven reserves exceeding 2 mln metric tons, and operates 12 oil refineries. According to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, the country produced just over 18,500 metric tons of crude oil in 2025. Last year, more than 80% of all petroleum products imported into the republic came from Russia, another 5% came from Uzbekistan, while the remainder was supplied by Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan.