Oman ready to cooperate on projects in oil and gas sector with Russia — ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Oman is ready to cooperate and implement joint projects with Russia in the oil and gas sector, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement following a working meeting between Deputy Minister Mikhail Ivanov and Omani Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Salim bin Nasser Al-Aufi.

"The Omani side confirmed its readiness to cooperate and implement joint projects in the oil and gas sector, and also expressed interest in Russian green and hydrogen energy technologies," the statement says.

Earlier the parties developed and approved a cooperation roadmap, one of the key aspects of which is the implementation of standards developed by the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives (INTI) at Omani enterprises. These documents will facilitate access for Russian developments to participate in Omani tenders. As of today, eight such standards have already been approved, the Industry and Trade Ministry clarified.

According to the roadmap, the number of approved INTI standards is planned to increase to 30 by the end of the first half of 2026, and at least five INTI-certified Russian products are expected to bid for tenders from leading Omani companies.

"The approved roadmap and INTI mechanism create the foundation for real projects. At the same time, we are ready to offer Oman comprehensive solutions in the field of renewable energy sources and energy storage systems, including high-efficiency solar panels and technologies presented by domestic companies," Ivanov was quoted as saying in a statement from the Industry and Trade Ministry.