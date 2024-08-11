Ukrainian armed forces bomb Gorlovka in DPR, 16 civilians wounded, says city mayor

DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. Sixteen civilians in Gorlovka, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), were wounded as a result of the Ukrainian armed forces’ strikes on the city, the city's mayor Ivan Prikhodko reported on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of shelling of the Solnechny residential area from the positions of Ukrainian Nazis, 15 civilians in Gorlovka were wounded to varying degrees of severity. <…> A civilian resident of the Dzerzhinsky district of the Gorlovka urban district was wounded," he wrote.

Prikhodko specified that in the residential complex Komsomolets in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, houses in the private sector, multi-storey buildings, a cultural center, a store and gas pipelines were damaged. The head of the city also reported that the Ukrainian armed forces dropped an explosive device from a drone in the village of Ozeryanovka, which belongs to Gorlovka, as a result of which a passenger car, a house, a fence and agricultural machinery were damaged.