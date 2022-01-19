First units of Russian armed forces arrive in Belarus to take part in Union State’s drills

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The first units of the Russian Armed Forces involved in the inspection of the reaction forces of the Union State (SG) have arrived in Belarus, Russia’s Defense Ministry told journalists on Wednesday.

"The first units of the Russian Armed Forces involved in the inspection of the Union State’s reaction forces have arrived in the Republic of Belarus. The units of the Eastern Military District involved in the inspection of the Union State’s reaction forces, with regular equipment and weapons, undertook a combined march on their own and by rail to unfamiliar places where training tasks are performed on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the inspection will take place in two stages. At the first stage, by February 9, the redeployment and establishment of groupings of troops on the territory of Belarus will be carried out as soon as possible. "During the second stage, the "Union Resolve 2022" joint exercise will be held from February 10 to 20, when issues of repelling external aggression, as well as countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State will be worked out," the ministry stressed.

According to the defense ministry, during the exercises, activities will be taken to strengthen the state border protection to prevent penetration by militants, to block supply channels for weapons and ammunition, as well as to search for and eliminate illegal armed formations and the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups.