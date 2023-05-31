US aircraft still use combat systems for targeting Russian planes in Syria — top brass

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The United States keeps violating grossly the deconfliction protocols and the US-Russian bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The so-called ‘international coalition’ led by the United States continues to fragrantly violate the deconfliction protocols and the memorandum of understanding on air safety in Syria. Pilots of the US Air Force are still recorded to be activating weapon systems when approaching in midair the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces that fly routine sorties in eastern Syria," Gurinov said.