Shipbuilders to continue building icebreakers for Russian Navy

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is set to continue the construction of Project 21180/21180M icebreakers for the Navy, Head of the All-Russian Movement for the Navy’s Support Vladimir Maltsev told TASS on Monday.

"The series of Project 21180/21180M icebreakers will be continued. A decision on building a third icebreaker has been made. Its delivery to the Navy is scheduled for 2027," he said.

The Project 21180 icebreaker Ilya Muromets built at the Admiralty Verf Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has been operational in the Russian Navy since 2017.

The Project 21180M lead icebreaker Yevpaty Kolovrat built by the Almaz shipbuilding corporation is currently undergoing tests. The icebreaker was floated out in late December 2020. Under the existing plans, it is set to enter service with the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The third icebreaker of this class will be built under the upgraded Project 21180M. Initial plans envisaged the construction of seven military icebreakers.