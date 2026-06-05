Europe interested in establishing security dialogue with Russia — Macron

PARIS, June 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe is interested in establishing a dialogue with Russia on issues of mutual concern.

"We are interested in structuring our discussions with Russia on issues that affect our shared interests, namely our security policy, our neighborhood policy, and, of course, the protection of Ukraine's interests," Macron said upon arriving at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Montenegro.

According to the French leader, Russia and Ukraine can develop approaches to both a ceasefire and a future peace plan.

"We have always advocated direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

The French president also believes that Europe "must be at the negotiating table at some point." "This concerns the architecture of peace and security in Europe, taking geographical realities into account," Macron stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS that Moscow had not refused dialogue with European countries and was not insisting on any particular mediators or negotiators.