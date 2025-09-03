Number of domestic trips in Russia could reach 100 mln this year

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The number of domestic tourist trips in Russia has been growing by approximately 10% annually since overcoming the pandemic-related downturn, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in an interview with TASS during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing.

"After overcoming the pandemic-related decline caused by restrictions, we have restored the flow and are achieving annual growth of at least 10%. Maintaining such a pace is not easy, but it is necessary. For this year, we forecast around 100 mln trips. Further growth will become increasingly challenging," he said.

Chernyshenko recalled that according to the president’s instructions, by 2030, the number of domestic trips in Russia should reach 140 mln per year, and the contribution of tourism to GDP should be doubled.

In 2021, there were 66.5 mln domestic trips in Russia, a 40% increase over 2020. In 2022, the figure reached 73.1 mln; in 2023, 83.6 mln; and in 2024, 90 mln.