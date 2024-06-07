Death toll from Ukraine's shelling of Lugansk rises to 4 with 43 injured

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. The death toll after shelling of Lugansk by the Ukrainian armed forces has risen to four, 43 people were injured, including four children, the Lugansk People's Republic government reported on its Telegram channel.

"According to the latest reports, 43 people were injured as a result of a missile strike on Lugansk, including four children. The bodies of four dead civilians of the capital were extracted from under the rubble of the collapsed entrance in a five-story building on Vatutina square," the report said.

Later, the regional government reported that the victims can get free psychological help in the Interregional Psychological Center. The phone number is also available on the LPR government's Telegram channel.

Ukraine's armed forces shelled civilian objects in Lugansk, firing five missiles, four of which were shot down. The number of people injured in the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on Lugansk has reached 43, including four children and four dead. The head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said that the Ukrainian attack damaged more than 30 multi-story apartment buildings in the eastern part of Lugansk. Two schools, three kindergartens and a local college were also damaged. According to the head of the city, Yana Pashchenko, two houses were completely destroyed.