NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United States has called on Washington to stop conniving at Kiev’s provocations and think about potential risks stemming from Ukraine’s "chemical terrorism."

"We urge Washington to stop cynically indulging in Kiev's provocations for the sake of an illusory desire to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia. Instead of patronizing the Ukrainian puppets who are writhing in agony, the American administration should critically consider what is happening and the possible risks emanating from Ukrainian ‘chemical terrorism,’" the embassy told Newsweek.

According to the Russian diplomatic mission, intelligence data indicates that "Ukraine plans to stage a series of anti-Russia provocations involving use of chemical weapons in the special military operation zone." "Preparations by the Kiev regime and its curators are underway to fabricate evidence to accuse Russia of CWC (Chemical Weapons Convention - TASS) violations during combat operations," it said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Ukrainian troops continue using toxic agents against Russian forces and civilians. She cited data from Russia’s special services that NATO countries had supplied Ukraine with more than 70 technical devices for identifying toxic substances in a period from July to September 2024.