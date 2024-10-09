Over 308 people injured by Ukrainian attacks on Kursk Region

KURSK, October 9. /TASS/. The number of victims from a massive Ukrainian attack on the border areas of the Kursk Region has risen to 308, including 11 children, Deputy Health Minister Pavel Alimenko told reporters during a briefing.

"According to the latest figures, 308 civilians, including 11 children, were injured due to shelling in the Kursk Region. Currently, 23 patients, including one child, are receiving treatment in hospitals. All of them have been provided with the necessary medical care," he said.

Earlier, authorities reported 278 people injured in attacks by Ukraine, with 26 hospitalized. The deputy health minister noted that the region hosts over 100 temporary accommodation centers, where more than 8,000 people, including more than 1,500 children, are staying.

According to Alimenko, the region has sufficient accommodation sites, medicines, medical supplies, and basic goods. Consolidated teams of medical workers from the All-Russian Center for Disaster Medicine, along with additional ambulance brigades, continue their work. "Over 4,000 adults and 471 children from the privileged category of citizens have been provided with medicines during this period," Alimenko added.

On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region; civilians are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 21,300 troops and 136 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.