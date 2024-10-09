Croatian summit declaration on Ukraine includes Zelensky’s 'peace plan' — news outlet

BELGRADE, October 9. /TASS/. The final declaration of the Ukraine-South East Europe summit, taking place in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik, will include a commitment to President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace formula, the Nova.rs news outlet reported, citing the text of the document.

The Dubrovnik declaration consists of 17 provisions, which, according to the news outlet, will be discussed by the participants of the summit before signing. According to the text of the document, the signatories of the summit agree on the "unwavering commitment to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, through the additional provision of comprehensive assistance to Ukraine." "In this regard, we reaffirm our support for the Ukrainian peace formula presented by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as an important basis for restoring peace," the declaration said. In addition, the mandatory "non-negotiable conditions" are "the withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine, the cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of Ukraine's full control over its state borders."

"We reaffirm our determination to intensify our joint efforts to ensure further progress and to support our partners from Southeastern Europe, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia on their path to EU membership. The accession of these new members to the European Union is the best guarantee of regional stability, security and prosperity," the published text said. According to it, Ukraine is on "an irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership."

Zelensky arrived in Croatia on October 9 to participate in the third Ukraine-South East Europe summit. Local media reported that a state of emergency had been declared in Dubrovnik throughout the day, with classes canceled at a number of educational institutions, traffic regulations changed, and all garbage cans and containers removed from the streets.

Earlier on Wednesday, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Zelensky signed an agreement on long-term cooperation and support after a bilateral meeting.