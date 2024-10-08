DONETSK, October 8. /TASS/. The liberation of the western part of the Donetsk People's Republic, which includes the strategically important regional center in Krasnoarmeysk, will make things very difficult for Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye Region, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said.

"If we liberate this agglomeration, there will be serious pressure on the Zaporozhye line. It could collapse all the way to the Dnieper River," the adviser said.

He added that he was speaking about the agglomeration in the west of the DPR’s administrative border with the Zaporozhye Region. The agglomeration includes Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), Dimitrov (Mirnograd), and Selidovo.

According to Kimakovsky, Russian forces have almost encircled Kurakhovka and Selidovo. He pointed out that the enemy had already started pulling troops out of Kurakhovka.