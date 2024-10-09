Ukrainian army starts using FPV drones to attack individual soldiers — Russian sapper

LUGANSK, October 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has significantly increased the number of unmanned aerial vehicles in the special operation zone over the past four months and started using them to target not only concentrations of personnel and equipment, but also individual infantrymen in the Lugansk People's Republic, an instructor of the special unit named after General D. M. Karbyshev of the Volunteer Corps acting as part of the battle group South, who introduced himself by his call sign Aristocles, has told TASS.

"A huge amount of robotics. We have not yet had to deal with such a large number of copters and suicide drones. Over the past four months there has been a significant increase in enemy FPV drones: whereas before they used to attack vehicles and groups of soldiers, now they do not hesitate to chase individual infantryman," Aristocles said.

Ukrainian drones are often used for remote mine-laying. Also, the enemy has new samples of mines and grenades, which the Russian soldiers have not dealt with before.

"There is a huge share of engineering munitions from NATO countries. We first came across them when we were storming Artyomovsk [Ukrainian name - Bakhmut], but then their share was still much smaller. Now we are encountering Soviet-made engineering munitions less and less often. The amount of foreign-made engineering munitions is huge," Aristocles said.

Russian sappers were regularly upgrading their skills and exchanging information regarding the Ukrainian army's tactics in order to understand how best to counter it. Also, they conduct regular reconnaissance to spot and defuse mines on the routes of approach to the line of engagement on the Russian side.