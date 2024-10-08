Response measures to be in effect as soon as West approves long-range strikes — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. If the West authorizes the Ukrainian armed forces to use long-range missiles, Russia’s response measures will already be in effect, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his commentary for the Channel One.

"We have stopped following this topic since President Putin stated, what we will do, what conclusions we will draw, if such a decision is made," the minister said. "As soon as this decision is made, if it is made, we will know about, and the scheme that Vladimir Putin mentioned, it will already be in effect."

Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the upcoming October 12 Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group on military aid for Kiev will become special, and the entire next week will become "historic in many ways," Lavrov noted that he "does not follows their meetings."

"We do our job, and, most importantly, our troops do their job, and I don’t know what ‘historic’ things Zelensky is expecting," the minister explained. "Many historic things are coming for the fate of his government."