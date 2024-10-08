BUDAPEST, October 9. /TASS/. Hungary believes that Ukraine’s membership in the NATO is impossible, and the majority of the alliance’s members share this opinion in private conversations, the Index portal quoted Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto as saying.

"Hungary’s stance is clear: NATO membership for Ukraine is impossible," the minister said.

In his opinion, the admission of the Kiev government would pave the way to the third world war.

"I think that anyone with a rational approach to the subject would not want such a hazard to be created," Szijjarto added.

The top Hungarian diplomat said most of his NATO counterparts share his opinion in private conversations behind closed doors.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine at a meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials. His terms included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and abandoning plans to join NATO. In addition, Moscow said that all Western sanctions must be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed, while Ukraine must ensure the rights, freedoms and interests of its Russian-speaking citizens. Putin noted that if Ukraine and the West turned down the initiative, the conditions might change for the worse in the future. Kiev rejected Russia’s peace plan. After the launch of a massive Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6, Putin stated that negotiations with a government targeting civilians made no sense.