Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-34 bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Forces

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a new batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Forces, Rostec reported on Wednesday.

"Another batch of Su-34 aircraft has joined the Aerospace Forces. The rhythmic and timely deliveries suggest the aviation industry’s smooth operation in the interests of the Russian Armed Forces. I am confident that new and expanded capabilities of our Su-34 aircraft - and today this is an aircraft with the widest range of armament - will contribute to achieving objectives in the special military operation," the Rostec press office quoted First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov as saying.

The new batch of Su-34 frontline bombers has been manufactured under the production program of this year. The bombers have undergone a series of ground and flight tests, the press office said.

Defense enterprises of the United Aircraft Corporation keep the required pace of production to timely meet the needs of the Russian Defense Ministry, UAC CEO Yury Slyusar said.

"Providing the Army and the Navy with new aircraft is our basic task," Rostec quoted him as saying. "Simultaneously, defense enterprises constantly work on improving production processes and introducing technologies that make it possible to boost output," he said.

The Su-34 (NATO reporting name: Fullback) is a two-seat all-weather frontline bomber designed to deliver missile and bomb strikes at ground targets and engage enemy air targets. Su-34 frontline bombers are actively employed in the special military operation in Ukraine, in particular, to strike enemy targets by glide bombs that have proven their efficiency on the battlefield.