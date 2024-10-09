Around 220 projectiles reportedly fired at Israel from Lebanon on October 9 — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. Around 220 projectiles were fired at Israel from Lebanon during Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As of 23:00 today (Wednesday, October 9th), approximately 220 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel. Overall, Hezbollah fired 360 projectiles toward Israeli territory," it said. "The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

A massive missile attack on the city of Kiryat Shmona near the border killed two locals. Another wave of shelling attacks targeted areas in Upper Galilee and Israel-controlled southern part of the Golan Heights. Around 90 missiles were fired.

Another round of escalation flared up in the region following the launch of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. Ever since, Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon. Missile attacks on Israel’s northern and even central areas, including Tel Aviv, have likewise intensified, with the most massive one being carried out on October 1.