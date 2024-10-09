{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Around 220 projectiles reportedly fired at Israel from Lebanon on October 9 — IDF

A massive missile attack on the city of Kiryat Shmona near the border killed two locals

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. Around 220 projectiles were fired at Israel from Lebanon during Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As of 23:00 today (Wednesday, October 9th), approximately 220 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel. Overall, Hezbollah fired 360 projectiles toward Israeli territory," it said. "The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

A massive missile attack on the city of Kiryat Shmona near the border killed two locals. Another wave of shelling attacks targeted areas in Upper Galilee and Israel-controlled southern part of the Golan Heights. Around 90 missiles were fired.

Another round of escalation flared up in the region following the launch of Israel’s Operation Northern Arrows in Lebanon on September 23. Ever since, Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon. Missile attacks on Israel’s northern and even central areas, including Tel Aviv, have likewise intensified, with the most massive one being carried out on October 1.

Tags
IsraelLebanon
Trump refuses from holding another round of debates with Harris
According to US ex-President, "there is nothing to debate"
Read more
EU approves new sanctions regime against Russia for 'hybrid activities'
It specifies that this mechanism is aimed against certain "Russia’s destabilizing actions abroad"
Read more
Russia’s Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov returns to Moscow
According to earlier reports, Antonov had concluded his tenure as the Russian Ambassador to the United States
Read more
Situation tense as fire continues to rage at Crimean oil depot — mayor
According to Igor Tkachenko, municipal services and utility providers are assisting the fire brigades in every possible way, providing them with hot meals and places to rest and supplying them with firefighting materials and equipment
Read more
Russia’s Mir payment system launched in Nicaragua, so far through one ATM
Russian Trade Representative in Nicaragua Petr Pankratov reported that payment by Mir card in Nicaragua, which can now be found in many places in Cuba, is a question of the future
Read more
Russia repels enemy attacks, hits reserves, Kiev loses troops: situation in Kursk area
Russia’s battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated the Ukrainian troops near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novy Put and Plekhovo
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Ramstein group meeting likely to take place in Brussels on October 17 — source
It is reported that the possibility to hold consultations at the working level is currently under consideration
Read more
Around 220 projectiles reportedly fired at Israel from Lebanon on October 9 — IDF
A massive missile attack on the city of Kiryat Shmona near the border killed two locals
Read more
Russian arms get the job done in special op — senior military official
Alexander Fomin noted that "Western weapon systems, purportedly possessing some high performance characteristics, according to promotional ads, burn perfectly well on the battlefield without any chances for restoration"
Read more
Ukraine pulls back troops to western outskirts of Dzerzhinsk — security agencies
According to the report, there is currently a mop-up operation ongoing, targeting the remaining pockets of resistance in the center of Dzerzhinsk
Read more
Russia grateful to Lukashenko for developing ties between two countries — Putin
According to the Russian leader, relations between Moscow and Minsk "are based on the inviolable principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests, and, of course, common history, common moral and spiritual values, strong family and kinship ties between many Russians and Belarusians"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not have POW status — Russian military
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that all foreign mercenaries, detained in Ukraine, would be brought to justice on criminal charges
Read more
IDF claims elimination of Hezbollah militia member in Syria
According to the press office, the Israeli Air Force attacked and eliminated Azam Jahout
Read more
Putin did not talk to Trump after Trump’s presidential term expired — Kremlin spokesman
The claims about potential contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump first emerged in the excerpts from a book by veteran US investigative journalist Bob Woodward, presented by CNN
Read more
Israel to retaliate Iranian actions by attacking military targets — newspaper
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, key ministers, army and intelligence chiefs decided to focus on "Iranian military facilities," the source told the newspaper, adding that the decision could be changed
Read more
Ukraine topic 'fading' at UN, no desire to resolve conflict there — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Vershinin, the UN General Assembly’s 79th session "widely discussed ultimatums for Russia, including Zelensky's so-called peace formulas, which are obviously unacceptable"
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of upgraded AM-17 assault rifle
The AM-17 assault rifle is set to replace the AKS-74U submachine gun accepted for service in 1979
Read more
Croatian summit declaration on Ukraine includes Zelensky’s 'peace plan' — news outlet
The Dubrovnik declaration consists of 17 provisions, which, according to the Nova.rs news outlet, will be discussed by the participants of the summit before signing
Read more
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Read more
Zelensky needs to initiate talks with Russia, Ukrainian lawmaker says
Alexander Dubinsky is confident that Western leaders will put indirect pressure on the Ukrainian president
Read more
Russian embassy slams US vice president’s remarks about Putin as outrageous
According to the statement, "such a boorish language has become a habit among the current so-called American statesmen"
Read more
Israel to retaliate so suddenly that Iran won't have time to realize anything — minister
Yoav Gallant reiterated that the Iranian attack did not damage the Israeli Air Force's capabilities
Read more
Israel undermining UN resolutions that granted it UN membership — Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, there is a paradoxical situation
Read more
Ruling Georgian party accuses EU ambassador of interference in election process
Earlier, Pavel Gerchinsky criticized the ruling party's election videos, which showed footage of the destruction brought by the fighting in Ukraine in contrast to the views of peaceful Georgia
Read more
Russian watch factory to help Paris restore clock of Notre Dame Cathedral
The Horloge Notre-Dame Association expressed gratitude to Russian "friends for participating in this wonderful business"
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-34 bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Forces
The bombers have undergone a series of ground and flight tests
Read more
Over 308 people injured by Ukrainian attacks on Kursk Region
According to Pavel Alimenko, the region has sufficient accommodation sites, medicines, medical supplies, and basic goods
Read more
Russian aircraft target construction site of Ukrainian stronghold in Zaporozhye Region
"The fortified area in the Orekhov District, where they are digging in and installing concrete structures, will not help the enemy," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Lavrov to take part in East Asia Summit in Laos
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the EAS is both a mechanism of the ASEAN and a key element of ASEAN-based multilateral dialogue and cooperation in the region
Read more
Putin launches third power unit of Udarnaya TPP
The first and second units were commissioned on March 1 and April 1, respectively
Read more
Production of upgraded version of Su-57 fighter is to start in 2025 — source
"In the upgraded version of the fighter as part of the Megapolis research and development project, a completely upgraded cockpit with the most advanced avionics will be installed,a source in the military-industrial sector said
Read more
Pantsir-S on round-the-clock duty in Kursk region — Russian Defense Ministry
The crews constantly change positions
Read more
Hundreds of factories opened in Russia, industrial production growing — Putin
The Russian president also noted that it is necessary to expand the volume and range of products manufactured on the basis of Russian technologies
Read more
High-level Ramstein meeting on Ukraine put off indefinitely
Earlier, the White House said that US President Joe Biden was canceling a visit to Europe, including to attend the Ramstein event in Germany
Read more
Western Balkans should join EU, no consensus on other candidates — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister emphasized the importance of Serbia’s accession to the EU
Read more
Discord deals with blocking in Russia, Turkey — company
"We are aware of reports of Discord being unreachable in Russia and Turkey. Our team is investigating these reports at this time," the notice reads
Read more
NATO's eastern flank ramps up defense spending to Soviet-era levels — Bloomberg
Defense officials in eastern NATO member states emphasize that after upgrading military equipment, their countries faced a lack of skilled personnel
Read more
Russian forces advancing in over ten areas in Kursk Region — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, military is making visible progress
Read more
Response measures to be in effect as soon as West approves long-range strikes — Lavrov
Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the upcoming October 12 Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group on military aid for Kiev will become special, and the entire next week will become "historic in many ways," the top Russian diplomat noted that he "does not follows their meetings"
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kharkov Region by FPV drones
It is reported that after an analysis of reconnaissance data received, the Russian military command made a decision to strike both armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Read more
EU ambassadors agree on sanctions against Moldovan opposition, including Gutsul — source
The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, will come into force next week after being approved by the EU Council
Read more
Israeli army reports destruction of 500 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Among the targets destroyed were tunnels, military observation posts, weapons depots and other infrastructure
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO membership impossible, most members understand it — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said most of his NATO counterparts share his opinion in private conversations behind closed doors
Read more
Lebanon shells Israel’s north, firing some 90 projectiles
According to the army press service, settlements in the Upper and Western Galilee, as well as the southern part of the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights came under attack
Read more
Putin highlights danger emanating from Neo-Nazis in Ukraine in talk with Scholz
As it was pointed out, official Kiev "is not fulfilling its promises to stop this barbarity: the number of such instances has been growing in recent days"
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko talk after award ceremony — Kremlin
The two heads of state communicated for several hours
Read more
Impossible to assess environmental damage of Nord Stream detonation, German official says
Bettina Hoffmann admitted that a lot of methane was expelled into the water, but, in her opinion, it did not cause long-term damage to the environment
Read more
Putin sets task of expanding output of products based on Russian developments
"Including through creating and expanding demand for domestic products - for those goods that we can and should produce ourselves, at home, in Russia, meeting both domestic needs and [the needs] of the world market," the Russian president said
Read more
West hopes to pull Ukraine into NATO in exchange for territories — MFA
"The West forgets that one of the main reasons for the start of the conflict was its obsessive wish to drag Ukraine into the alliance, to turn it into a springboard for confrontation with Russia," Maria Zakharova recalled
Read more
Russian national football team to play two friendlies next month
The Syrian Football Association confirmed to TASS earlier that the country’s national team had been training to play a friendly match against the Russian national side
Read more
Ukraine ‘slowly losing’ in conflict, EU crisis may consequently worsen — media
Among the most severe consequences for the EU the magazine names the influx of refugees
Read more
Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded for work with proteins
While Baker has designed an entirely new kind of proteins, Top7, "that was unlike any other protein," Hassabis and Jumper have developed an AI model called AlphaFold2, which enabled them to predict the structure of over 200 million proteins identified in other living organisms
Read more
Russia ready for possible hurdles during Nord Stream 2’s operation — diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier that the pipelaying operation for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed
Read more
Romania notifies Russia of imminent closure of its consulate general — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, this step on the part of Bucharest is conditioned by Russia's decision "to denounce the bilateral intergovernmental agreement on the opening of the mentioned consular institution"
Read more
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget increase by 49.4% in 9 months
The ministry noted that such an increase in oil and gas revenues was mainly due to the rise in prices for Russian oil
Read more
Putin presents highest state award to Belarusian president
The Russian leader signed a decree on awarding the order to Lukashenko on August 30, when the Belarusian leader turned 70
Read more
Hezbollah fighters repel Israeli attack in south Lebanon
The shootout with Israel’s forces reportedly occurred in the Maroun El Ras district, where the Shia units fired several missiles at the enemy’s military equipment
Read more
Two settlements liberated: situation in Kursk Region
Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk Region
Read more
Press review: Putin takes meetings in Kremlin and Russia's ace in the hole for peace talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9th
Read more
Russia decisively condemns Israeli strike at Damascus — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that Russia "once again urges Israel to respect the sovereignty of states and comply with the basic norms of international law"
Read more
US journalist describes Russia’s liberation of Ugledar as "major setback" for Kiev
In Stavros Atlamazoglou opinion, now the Ukrainian military will have to ensure that the Russian forces don’t take advantage of the fall of Ugledar "and create an operational breakthrough in the wider area"
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s fuel supply sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian troops gain better positions along front line in Kamenskoye — politician
Russia’s forces are advancing in two directions at a time
Read more
EU ambassadors agree on mechanism for 35 billion euro loan to Kiev — EU Council
The 35 billion euro loan from the EU should be part of the G7 credit line, which is expected to total 50 billion dollars or 45 billion euros
Read more
Right to nuclear retaliation is no message to the West
The key factor of the updated doctrine is that Russia retains the right for a retaliatory nuclear strike in response to an aggression with conventional forces and arms against it, Igor Korotchenko stated
Read more
US national Trevor Reed convicted in absentia in Russia of mercenary activities
Trevor Rowdy Reed took part in fighting against Russian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Second pilot dies of heart attack after emergency landing
The Aeroflot plane, en route from Moscow to Anapa, landed at Platov International Airport at 9.57 a.m.
Read more
Press review: West's new NATO angle for Kiev and Putin plans powwows with regional bigs
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8th
Read more
Ukrainian army starts using FPV drones to attack individual soldiers — Russian sapper
Ukrainian drones are often used for remote mine-laying
Read more
Russian government not discussing diesel fuel export ban — Novak
Non-producers are allowed to export the diesel fuel but they are covered by the duty at the rate of 50,000 rubles ($511.24) per metric ton, the official said
Read more
Army aviation brigade in Urals gets four Mi-24P attack helicopters
The helicopter’s armament includes 23mm twin-barrel automatic guns placed in a nacelle under the wing
Read more
Discord fined $37,750 for violating law on self-regulation
Since February 2021, Russia has had a law on self-regulation of social networks, which requires platforms to independently identify and block illegal content
Read more
Liberation of western DPR could collapse Ukraine’s defenses up to Dnieper River — adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian forces have almost encircled Kurakhovka and Selidovo
Read more
Ukraine expects conflict to be over no later than 2025 — Zelensky
Zelensky stated that by November Ukraine expected to prepare a document that would be presented at a new conference on the settlement in the country, but did not specify when this event was planned to be held
Read more
Putin launches serial assembly of Lada Aura via videoconference
The car based on the Vesta model was first presented last summer
Read more
Israel fears full-scale conflict with Iran — newspaper
Israel is likely to give up the idea of striking nuclear sites in Iran, the Jerusalem Post said
Read more
Argentina, Chile suspended lithium supplies to Russia — official
According to deputy department director of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Vladislav Demidov, Russian companies are preparing to start lithium feedstock mining in Russia but the paperwork on licenses for their operation should be expedited
Read more
Iran, its allies working toward pact to counter potential US, Israeli attack
The authors of the bill argue that Iran’s Security Council should be in charge of considering applications to join the Pact of Resistance
Read more
Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin
This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Zelensky says his 'victory plan' aims to strengthen Ukraine’s military might
The Ukrainian president also said that he plans to meet with the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy and France in the upcoming days and present them with Ukraine’s "victory plan"
Read more
Future of Ukrainians being decided 'overseas,' Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the United States was using Ukraine as a tool in its geopolitical manipulations
Read more
Israeli airstrike kills 4 residents of settlement in Mount Lebanon’s region
As the agency reports, 10 other people were injured and later taken to hospitals
Read more
Some 3,000 Ukrainian troops may be trapped near Seversk in DPR — expert
"We have recently received information that we broke the line of defense and approached Serebryanka and Grigorovka, so it could be said that the fight for these settlements has already started," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukraine may start using French fighter jets next year — minister
Sebastien Lecornu specified that the aircraft will have new equipment, in particular air-to-ground combat capabilities
Read more
Desertion epidemic reaches massive proportions in Ukraine — journalist
Accoridng to Vladimir Boiko, the total number of deserters now stands at 170,000 people
Read more
Kalashnikov launches series production of VTOL drones — company
The State Transport Leasing Company is the main customer of such drones, the press service noted
Read more
Russia virtually has no unemployment, labor productivity should be increased — Putin
According to the Russian president, the opening of new high-tech production facilities is "a step in the absolutely right direction"
Read more
Moldova uses conflict in Ukraine to put pressure on Transnistria
Vadim Krasnoselsky noted that the conflict in Ukraine, which closed its border with Transnistria, "seriously disrupted logistics, complicated the fulfillment of obligations to foreign partners, limited supplies to the republic, and deprived it of some markets"
Read more
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Read more
Annual inflation slows down to 8.52% on October 1-7 from 8.57% last week
In early September, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development raised its inflation forecast for Russia in 2024 from the previous 5.1% to 7.3%
Read more
Mobilized Ukrainian welder cuts hole in border bridge
He fled to Hungary, Ukrainian journalist Vitaly Glagola said
Read more
Russian paratroopers storm Ukrainian strongholds, liberating Kursk Region’s Pokrovsky
The Russian Defense Ministry quoted servicemen as saying that "the enemy troops were frightened, abandoned their positions, even dropped their documents"
Read more
Avtovaz starts sales of updated Lada Vesta with ESC
The car also has such options as side airbags, three-level heated front seats, a rear-view camera with dynamic trajectory lines
Read more
West gives Kiev license to destroy Ukrainian people — Russian delegation to HRC
Ilya Barmin drew attention to the "instrumentalization of the subject of technical assistance to countries in the field of human rights by the delegations of the US, the UK, Germany, France and other European countries"
Read more
Rolf to launch production of cars in Russia in 2026-2027 — Rolf Group
According to owner Umar Kremlev, the plant will build cars from start to finish
Read more
Avtovaz plans to produce 8,000 Lada Aura cars per year starting from 2025
The car based on the Vesta model was first presented last summer
Read more
Procedure to enter Russia for foreigners not sharing Western values simplified
Such visitors will be issued three-month visas based on the decision by the head of a Russian diplomatic mission or a consulate
Read more