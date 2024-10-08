Israel fears full-scale conflict with Iran — newspaper

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israel is likely to give up the idea of striking nuclear sites in Iran as part of its retaliation for the latest Iranian missile attack, because it fears getting drawn into a full-scale military conflict with Tehran, the Jerusalem Post wrote citing unnamed Israeli officials.

In their opinion, a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities will trigger a regional Israeli-Iranian war, which "could significantly distract and impair Jerusalem’s ability to finish off Hamas" and "achieve a more secure situation" with Hezbollah.

The article says that attacking Iran’s nuclear program would not necessarily be consistent with the "goals of the war" set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet.

Israeli sources were quoted as saying that Israel’s retaliatory strike may focus on various military and intelligence targets in Iran and would fall "more in the medium range of attack scenarios."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when HAMAS militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claims that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel says that Iran only launched 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.