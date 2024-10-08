{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Israel fears full-scale conflict with Iran — newspaper

Israel is likely to give up the idea of striking nuclear sites in Iran, the Jerusalem Post said

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. Israel is likely to give up the idea of striking nuclear sites in Iran as part of its retaliation for the latest Iranian missile attack, because it fears getting drawn into a full-scale military conflict with Tehran, the Jerusalem Post wrote citing unnamed Israeli officials.

In their opinion, a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities will trigger a regional Israeli-Iranian war, which "could significantly distract and impair Jerusalem’s ability to finish off Hamas" and "achieve a more secure situation" with Hezbollah.

The article says that attacking Iran’s nuclear program would not necessarily be consistent with the "goals of the war" set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet.

Israeli sources were quoted as saying that Israel’s retaliatory strike may focus on various military and intelligence targets in Iran and would fall "more in the medium range of attack scenarios."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when HAMAS militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claims that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel says that Iran only launched 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted. Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Khamenei, speaking Hebrew, warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.

IranIsrael
Hungary wants to reform EU, not quit it — premier
Viktor Orban said he would like to see the European Union as an alliance of strong and independent nations, rather than as "the United States of Europe"
Serbian-Russian relations are at an all-time high, says Vucic
The Serbian leader also thanked Russia for supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of his country
Antonov concludes his tenure as Russian ambassador to United States — embassy
He will fly back to Moscow in the next few hours
Israeli military dismantles tunnel crossing into Israel from Lebanon
It is reported that the tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities
Russian soldiers eliminated Ukrainian militants who shot civilians in Kursk region
During one of these clashes, fighter eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat
Israeli official confirms that HAMAS leader Sinwar still alive — portal
According to the source, Sinwar sent a number of messages to HAMAS mediators in Qatar recently
Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the community of Zoryanoye Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported
Russian assets frozen in the Netherlands melt to 97.2 mln euros from 660 mln — newspaper
According to the publication, "Russian assets worth more than half a billion euros were apparently released with the approval of the ministry"
Brent prices tumble more than 5% — trading data
WTI futures with the settlement in November dropped by 4.69% to $73.52 per barrel in the meantime
Armenian PM praises active political dialogue with Russia at meeting with Putin
While in Moscow, Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the Commonwealth of Independent States summit
US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
A pair of the coalition’s F-15 (two times), a pair of F-16, a pair of F/A-18 fighter, and a pair of Rafale jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (two times) violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Russian stock indices falling on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.2% to 2,788.37 points
Cuba already applied for partnership status in BRICS — Russian ambassador
Viktor Coronelli also confirmed that President Miguel Diaz-Canel has received an invitation to participate in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format meeting to be held on the sidelines of the summit
Putin to welcome all CIS leaders to BRICS Plus/outreach meeting
The Russian president recalled the expansion of BRICS and specified that the Kazan summit "will be attended by all new members and those who are interested in joining the work of this respected international forum"
SVR chief implicates US, Britain in Nord Stream sabotage
"While the investigation into this sabotage is ongoing in the West, "its course gives no hope that the real culprits behind the incident will ever be punished," Sergey Naryshkin stressed
Kaspersky Lab starts winding down UK office operations
Kaspersky Lab announced gradual winding down of its office in the US in July, amid personal sanctions
Ukraine not going to renew gas transit agreement with Russia — Ukrainian PM
The International Energy Agency earlier highlighted the significant risk for the full stop of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine after 2024, because the gas transit contract between the two countries expires at the turn of this year
Belarus hails Russia’s adjusted nuclear doctrine as reinforcing mutual stance
Alexander Lukashenko pledged that Belarus would never unilaterally use nuclear weapons, even if these weapons were its own
Iran not going to allow Israel to launch new round of violence — envoy to Russia
According to Kazem Jalali, the behavior of Western countries is "surprising" in this context
CIS leaders see their duty in protecting world from new war
"Our common duty is to sacredly honor the memory of those who died for freedom and peace on Earth, to defend with all our might the just cause for which they fought and gave their lives, and to strengthen in every possible way the unity of all people of good will in the fight against any manifestations of Nazism and neo-Nazism, as well as the threat of a new world war," the statement reads
Lukoil becomes first Russian company with regional headquarters status in Shanghai
Lukoil is represented in China by Lukoil Lubricants China, which is responsible for the lubricants business in the country
Ukraine’s NATO membership impossible, most members understand it — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto said most of his NATO counterparts share his opinion in private conversations behind closed doors
Russian troops liberate Grodovka community in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Some 3,000 Ukrainian troops may be trapped near Seversk in DPR — expert
"We have recently received information that we broke the line of defense and approached Serebryanka and Grigorovka, so it could be said that the fight for these settlements has already started," Andrey Marochko said
Sixteen submunitions for HIMARS rockets destroyed in Kursk Region in past day
The ministry’s branch noted that bomb experts inspected the liberated settlements in the Kursk Region every day as part of efforts to ensure civilian security during a counterterrorism operation
Russia will not be chasing West in pursuit of contacts over Ukraine — Lavrov
"No one in the West has approached us with serious proposals. We are not going to run after them," Sergey Lavrov stressed
US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
Four violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past day
Russian military distributes humanitarian aid in Syria’s Damascus governorate
A total of 600 sets of food weighting 5.9 metric tons in total were distributed among those in need
Press review: West's new NATO angle for Kiev and Putin plans powwows with regional bigs
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8th
Situation in Ugledar remains tense as Ukrainian troops continue shelling attacks
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar on October 3
Harris rejects Trump's claims about meeting with Putin days before special op start
During a televised debate, Trump claimed that Harris was sent to "negotiate peace," adding that Russia’s special military operation began "three days later"
At least four killed in Israel’s strike on residential house in Damascus — TV
On April 1, Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on a building in the Mezzeh neighborhood that housed the Iranian embassy’s consular department
Ukrainian conflict can end in 15 days without Western support for Kiev — Borrell
In that case, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have achieved his goals, the EU top diplomat said
Bank of Russia increases dollar rate to 96.11 rubles for October 9
The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market
Berlin wants to explore all options to achieve peace in Ukraine — source
At the same time, Berlin believes that "Russia should not achieve its goals" in Ukraine, and "Ukraine should not lose"
Ka-52M attack Ukrainian military near Kursk Region’s border
Helicopters carried out strikes against Ukrainian manpower and armored vehicles
Russia's allies come to rescue after Siemens fails to deliver on Akkuyu NPP deal
According to Alexander Novak, Russia and the Turkish side are assessing how this situation will impact the overall project timeline
Seven killed, 11 wounded in Israel’s strike on Damascus’ neighborhood
According to the ministry, seven civilians, including children and women, died and eleven more received wounds
Hungary opposes transition to 3-year freeze of Russian assets in EU — Finance Minister
The amount of the Bank of Russia’s sovereign assets blocked in the EU countries’ jurisdictions in 2022 is about 220 billion euros
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch serial production of upgraded AM-17 assault rifle
The AM-17 assault rifle is set to replace the AKS-74U submachine gun accepted for service in 1979
Uganda gives US ambassador three days to leave country
According to Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba, William Popp engaged in activities that are inconsistent with his diplomatic status
Israeli military says 50 radicals killed in its strike on underground bunkers in Lebanon
The IDF said it had struck underground command centers of Hezbollah’s units in southern Lebanon: Nasser Unit, Bader Unit, Aziz Unit, and the Radwan Forces
CIS leaders adopt numerous documents, approve Interparliamentary Assembly’s work
The national leaders also approved the Cooperation Program on De-radicalization for 2025-2027, developed on the Uzbekistan’s initiative
FACTBOX: What is known about the death of Russian climbers in Nepal
On the morning of October 6, the group of climbers left the camp to climb, and after that contact with them was lost
Russia committed to deepening CIS collaboration — Putin
Regarding the meeting’s agenda, the Russian president said it was quite extensive
Press review: Russia urges Israel to see reason and NATO at wits end on how to help Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 4th
Trade between Russia, China shows positive dynamics despite Western sanctions — ambassador
China has remained Russia's leading foreign trade partner for many years, and Russia ranks fifth among China's largest trading partners, Igor Morgulov said
US assessed chance of Russia using nuclear arms in Ukraine at 50% in 2022 — US journalist
According to a new book by Bob Woodward, an American veteran investigative journalist and an associate editor of The Washington Post, in 2022 there was a phone call between Pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin, and the then Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu
50 French nationals contact Russian embassy after decree on support of traditional values
The embassy noted that the procedure for provision of visas and residence permits, as well as Russian citizenship for French nationals has existed for years
Discord messenger blocked in Russia for violation of laws — regulator
Discord was included into the register of social networks, which obliged it to find and block unlawful content on its own
Russia’s Su-25 ground-attack aircraft foil rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region
After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, released decoy flares, and returned to the departure airfield
Over 3,000 projectiles fired at Israel from Lebanon since September 23 — military
The IDF said that Israel’s air defense units and the Air Force successfully intercept a significant portion of these projectiles
Liberation of western DPR could collapse Ukraine’s defenses up to Dnieper River — adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian forces have almost encircled Kurakhovka and Selidovo
About 180 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon since midnight — IDF
The largest attack was a rocket strike toward Haifa and the neighboring cities in northern Israel
UK conceals evidence of Kiev’s use of banned toxic substances — Russian embassy
The embassy noted that the introducing unilateral restrictions on Russia had become a routine for London, which was focused on confrontation
Ukrainian attacks kill 70, injure 300 civilians in Kursk Region — envoy
"The significant part of these people are those injured on the territory controlled by the Kiev militants," Rodion Miroshnik said
China to send 1,600 troops, about 30 aircraft to Russia’s strategic military drills
The Tsentr-2019 drills will run in the Orenburg Region in Russia on September 16-21
Winner of Miss Russia 2024 pageant vows to do her best to win Miss Universe title
Valentina Alekseeva told TASS that she is overwhelmed with happiness, joy and excitement for the future
Lavrov arrives in Tajikistan on official visit
Sergey Lavrov’s previous visit to Dushanbe took place in May 2022
Russian Federation Council Speaker calls detonations in Lebanon a 'heinous attack'
Valentina Matviyenko noted that Russia’s position regarding the ongoing escalation in the Middle East was "clearly stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Representative to the UN"
FACTBOX: Putin highlights payments in national currencies, growth of CIS weight
The weight of the CIS as the regional integration association is steadily growing, the Russian leader noted
Trump criticizes $300-bln aid to Ukraine amid hurricane in US
US Republican presidential candidate also criticized the government’s post disaster response in certain US states, most notably North Carolina
Extremism case opened against Jehovah’s Witnesses in Orenburg
The detectives found that since June 1994 to April 2012 several local residents were members of the religious organization
Houthis say they hit targets in Tel Aviv, Eilat with missiles, drones
The Houthis greeted Hamas and Hezbollah fighters on the anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and promised to continue delivering strikes on Israel and hampering the passage of Israel-linked ships across the Red Sea until Tel Aviv "lifts blockade of the Gaza Strip and ends its aggression against Lebanon"
History of relations of Soviet Union, Russia with African countries
Second conference on Ukraine not to be held in November — presidential office
According to Darya Zarovnaya, so far, "thematical conferences on each provision of the 'formula' (the so-called peace formula proposed by Zelensky - TASS) are being held" and yield communiques
US journalist describes Russia’s liberation of Ugledar as "major setback" for Kiev
In Stavros Atlamazoglou opinion, now the Ukrainian military will have to ensure that the Russian forces don’t take advantage of the fall of Ugledar "and create an operational breakthrough in the wider area"
More than 5,400 cross into Syria from Lebanon in one day — Russian military
The Russian center has observed a worsening in the humanitarian situation in the southern provinces of Syria following Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Ukrainian troops leave key defense positions in Tsukurino in DPR
An uneasy situation has also emerged for Ukrainian troops in the neighboring community of Gornyak, the defense circles said
Nuclear test ban organization says Iranian seismic event looks like earthquake — diplomat
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran’s province of Semnan southeast of the capital Tehran on October 5
Iraq to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems
According to the Iraqi ambassador, the government has made a decision to purchase Russia's defense systems
Russia repels enemy attacks, hits reserves, Kiev loses troops: situation in Kursk area
Russia’s battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated the Ukrainian troops near Daryino, Lyubimovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novy Put and Plekhovo
Iran warns countries helping Israel down Iranian missiles about its ‘crushing response’
According to the Iranian lawmaker, Israeli allies’ efforts proved to be futile as they "were unable to stop the operation and bar it from reaching its goals"
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Group of Russian climbers found dead in Nepal — mountaineering community
One of the climbers began to feel symptoms of altitude sickness and was forced to descend to a lower camp, Spokeswoman Anna Piunova said
Kiev, allies start to realize need for negotiations with Russia — FT
The article says that "the mood is shifting" in "Washington and some western capitals," as well as "in the corridors of" the Kiev government
Response measures to be in effect as soon as West approves long-range strikes — Lavrov
Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the upcoming October 12 Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group on military aid for Kiev will become special, and the entire next week will become "historic in many ways," the top Russian diplomat noted that he "does not follows their meetings"
Politicization of MH17 crash case prevents thorough investigations — Russian embassy
The embassy pointed out that "the Hague has been consistently shielding the Kiev authorities, deliberately ignoring any facts that would indicate the latter’s responsibility for the disaster"
Iranian embassy condemns Israel’s strike on Damascus
The embassy condemns this act of terror and says that no Iranian citizens were among the victims
Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to speed up work on peace deal draft document — Armenian PM
"Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement recently to intensify the work on finalizing the draft peace treaty," Nikol Pashinyan said
Russia exports 14.73 mln tons of wheat in July-September — Rusagrotrans
The number of countries to which Russia exported wheat increased to 62 from 58 last year
Russian defense minister hold talks with Burkina Faso’s PM
According to the ministry, the sides discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries
Russian exports to the US lowest since January 1993 — statistics
Exports of US goods to Russia contracted to $54.5 mln this August
Iran, its allies working toward pact to counter potential US, Israeli attack
The authors of the bill argue that Iran’s Security Council should be in charge of considering applications to join the Pact of Resistance
Belarus sets up over ten air operations centers — senior defense official
According to Pavel Muraveiko, within the framework of the first stage of this exercise, the troops practiced "the issues of countering enemy aviation, repelling attacks of air attack means and solving other attacks on shielding the territory"
Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill at least 13 people, 25 wounded — WAFA
Emergency services continue search and rescue operations in in the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave, the agency noted
Shipbuilders to deliver Project 22800 missile corvette Rzhev to Russian Navy
All the work was carried out in compliance with the construction schedule and large-size equipment and weapons systems were mounted on the ship
Wintershall Dea initiates two arbitration proceedings against Russia
"The reason for these proceedings is the Russian Federation’s violations of its obligations under its bilateral investment protection treaty with the Federal Republic of Germany and under the Energy Charter Treaty," the company said
Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin
This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted
Russian authorities discussing diesel fuel export restrictions, sources say
The Ministry of Energy and oil producers are concerned of the situation that may lead to further price growth on the commodity exchange, the sources said
Russian aircraft strike two terrorists’ bases in two Syrian governorates
The command of the Syrian armed forces, backed by the Russian taskforce, continues reconnaissance and rescue operations in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates
Liberation of Ugledar paving way to large lithium deposit — expert
"Full-scale lithium production on already explored reserves can be an important element of replenishing the budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic and significantly help the Western countries in making the energy transition," Nikolay Novik noted
Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $22.7 bln as of October 1
The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Demography (80.8%), Culture (77.6%), Education (71.6%), Healthcare (71.4%), and Housing and Urban Environment (71.2%)
Batch supplies of FPV-drone Ghoul to Central Military District begin
The Ghoul FPV-drone was first used in the special military operation zone in May 2023
CIS foreign ministers adopt statement on security in Eurasia — executive committee
The statement reaffirms the readiness of the Commonwealth countries "to make a practical contribution to the creation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, sustainable and long-term stabilization of the military and political situation, as well as the settlement of existing regional conflicts and the prevention of new ones"
Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 3rd
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Iran's foreign minister advises Israel not to test Tehran’s willpower
Abbas Araghchi added that the purpose of his visits to Syria and Lebanon was "to show that Iran has supported and will support the resistance with all its might"
US military base in eastern Syria comes under missile attack — TV
No data about casualties and damage was provided
