MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers have stormed the Ukrainian strongholds in the liberated Pokrovskoye settlement in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The paratroopers of the Russian battlegroup North have liberated the settlement of Pokrovskoye, located in the Sudzha district of the Kursk Region. As they advanced, Russian paratroopers stormed Ukrainian strongholds. While reconnoitering the Ukrainian positions, the paratroopers uncovered the enemy's main firepower in the border area of Kursk Region. The assault began immediately after the artillery preparation. Having suppressed the firing points, the paratroopers entered the Ukrainian stronghold and seized it outright. Seeing the Russian paratroopers, the Ukrainian servicemen ran away from their positions in panic," the ministry said.

It also quoted Russian servicemen as saying that "the enemy troops were frightened, abandoned their positions, even dropped their documents."