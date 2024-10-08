Rolf to launch production of cars in Russia in 2026-2027 — Rolf Group

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Manufacturing of cars under the Rolf brand will begin in 2026-2027 in Serpukhov, the Moscow Region, owner of the Rolf Group of Companies, Umar Kremlev, told reporters.

When asked about the expected launch date for production in Serpukhov he replied: "We are now choosing a site, either the one that is ready, where [we need] to do some reconstruction, or to build a new one. We are currently weighing options. In any case, we are planning to launch it in 2026-2027."

According to him, the plant will build cars from start to finish.

Kremlev added that the future enterprise will also manufacture bicycles and motor vehicles. Bicycle production, he said, may begin as early as next year.

Earlier, Kremlev announced plans to create a Rolf car brand.

About the company

Rolf is one of the leading car dealers in Russia.

In December 2023, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which 660,759,610 Rolf shares owned by the Cyprus offshore company Delance Limited and 15,198 Rolf shares owned by Rolf Motors were transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency. All shares in the authorized capital of Rolf Motors, Rolf Estate St. Petersburg and Rolftech were also placed under temporary management. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, this decision was taken due to economic feasibility and the international situation.

In September 2024, Rolf announced that Umar Kremlev had become the new owner of the holding. Rolf was removed from the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency.