Share of national currencies in payments within CIS over 85% — Putin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in commercial operations among CIS member-countries has already been above 85%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Financial infrastructures that are resilient and free from external influence are being created by common efforts. The use of national currencies is widening in mutual payments; their share in commercial operations among CIS participants has already been above 85%," Putin said at the CIS summit.

This figure continues growing, the Russian leader noted. "Furthermore, process of import phase-out go at a quick pace and thereby the technology sovereignty of our country is being strengthened," he added.