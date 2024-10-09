Ukraine pulls back troops to western outskirts of Dzerzhinsk — security agencies

DONETSK, October 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces in Dzerzhinsk (referred to as Toretsk in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have retreated to the western outskirts of the city, a source in the security agencies told TASS.

"The enemy in Dzerzhinsk is pulling back its forces to the western outskirts of the city," the source said.

According to the security agencies, there is currently a mop-up operation ongoing, targeting the remaining pockets of resistance in the center of Dzerzhinsk.