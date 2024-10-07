Iran, its allies working toward pact to counter potential US, Israeli attack

DUBAI, October 7. /TASS/. The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at Iran’s parliament is drafting a bill on a so-called resistance pact with a number of players and "liberation movements" across the Middle East that stipulates providing collective military and economic assistance in the event of a US or Israeli attack on one of its signatories.

The agreement envisages setting up operational headquarters to coordinate military operations and hold training, news agency Tasnim reported. The distribution of roles and the implementation of the plan is proposed to be entrusted to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

The authors of the bill argue that Iran’s Security Council should be in charge of considering applications to join the Pact of Resistance. The treaty would provide for mutual support in crises and the establishing of common military infrastructure to counter threats being posed by Israel and Western countries, the news agency specified. Once finalized, the bill will be submitted to parliament for consideration.

Tehran’s Axis of Resistance includes the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, the radical Palestinian group Hamas, Yemen’s Houthis, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and other Iran-backed regional players.