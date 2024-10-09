Ukraine topic 'fading' at UN, no desire to resolve conflict there — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Ukraine is becoming a "fading topic" at the United Nations, and Russia did not observe a genuine desire to resolve the conflict during the UN General Assembly’s high-level week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated at a press conference following the conclusion of the UN General Assembly’s 79th session.

"Ukraine is a fading topic when comparing this year’s high-level week to the previous year and the year before that. We didn’t hear anything new on the subject. [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky was present, and there were attempts to promote the issue at various meetings and forums, but nothing new was said. We did not see any real desire to settle the conflict," Vershinin emphasized.

According to him, the session "widely discussed ultimatums for Russia, including Zelensky's so-called peace formulas, which are obviously unacceptable." "But there was nothing substantive in terms of resolving the Ukrainian crisis," he said.

"We are witnessing a fading interest in this problem, which is periodically reignited by Western countries for selfish, Russophobic purposes," Vershinin added.

The Russian official emphasized that dialogue is crucial for resolving any problems and noted that Western countries have recently shown a reluctance to pursue compromise solutions at the UN. "In this regard, these imposed solutions, which rely on blackmail and threats against some countries of the Global South, contribute nothing to collective security or to security in any region of the world," he concluded.