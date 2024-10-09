Iran warns Persian Gulf states against any assistance to Israel — Reuters

DUBAI, October 9. /TASS/. Iran has warned Persian Gulf Arab countries against any military support to Israel or the use of airspace in a potential Israeli military response to its recent missile attack.

"Iran made it clear that any action by a Persian Gulf country against Tehran, whether through the use of airspace or military bases, will be regarded by Tehran as an action taken by the entire group, and Tehran will respond accordingly. Any assistance to Israel, such as allowing the use of a regional country’s airspace for actions against Iran, is unacceptable," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

This warning came as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Qatar on October 3, the official said. Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, will discuss this topic in Saudi Arabia later today.

"The message emphasized the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability," the official added. According to him, Iran did not discuss the issue of Gulf Arab oil producers increasing output if Iranian production was disrupted during any escalation, Reuters said.

A Western diplomat in the region confirmed Iran’s warning in an interview with Reuters. He said that Tehran would watch closely how each Persian Gulf country responded in the event of an Israeli attack, and also how US bases housed in these countries were used. The news agency specified that there are US military facilities or troops in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On October 1, the Islamic republic launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.