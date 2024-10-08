Discord messenger blocked in Russia for violation of laws — regulator

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technologies and Mass Media blocked the Discord platform in Russia for violation of laws, watchdog’s press service told TASS.

"The access to the Discord is being restricted in connection of violation of requirements of Russian laws, compliance with which is required to prevent the use of the messenger for terrorist and extremist services, recruitment of citizens to commit them, for drug sales, and in connection with unlawful information posting," the press service informed.

Discord was included into the register of social networks, which obliged it to find and block unlawful content on its own. The company failed to comply with requirements of the law and was fined 3.5 mln rubles ($36,150) in this connection.