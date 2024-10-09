Russian embassy slams US vice president’s remarks about Putin as outrageous

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin are outrageous, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"The recent unacceptable statements made by US Vice-President Kamala Harris towards Russian President Vladimir Putin are outrageous. However, we have to admit that such a boorish language has become a habit among the current so-called American statesmen," the statement reads.

"It only shows the frustration and impotence of the ruling circles in Washington. Due to their inability to deal with the Russian Federation and inflicting 'a strategic defeat,' their speech apparatus channels anger and offensive rhetoric," the embassy pointed out.

"The US authorities should come to terms with the fact that Russia is pursuing a policy based on its national interests. Such US escapades insult the entire Russian people, who demonstrate unwavering unity around the leader of our country," the statement notes.

In an earlier interview with the SiriusXM radio station, Harris commented on the allegations that US journalist Bob Woodward made in his book, saying that ex-US President Donald Trump had secretly sent coronavirus tests to Putin during the pandemic. Harris criticized the move and made offensive remarks about the Russian leader.

Meanwhile, Trump's Communications Director Steven Cheung has dismissed the book’s allegations. "None of these made up stories by Bob Woodward are true," he said in a statement.