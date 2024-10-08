Some 3,000 Ukrainian troops may be trapped near Seversk in DPR — expert

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian troops have started to entrap Ukrainian forces stationed in Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with roughly 3,000 enemy soldiers expected to be encircled, Andrey Marochko, a military analyst reported.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that having broken the Ukrainian defense line near Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Russian army launched an operation aimed at liberating Serebryanka and Grigorovka near Seversk in the neighboring DPR.

"We have recently received information that we broke the line of defense and approached Serebryanka and Grigorovka, so it could be said that the fight for these settlements has already started. To the southwest of Kremennaya, close to Seversk, there are also ongoing hostilities. Essentially, there is a kill zone being created, and a fairly large Ukrainian military group [is] inside. By my count, roughly 3,000 Ukrainian militants may well find themselves in a very unfortunate position," he told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.