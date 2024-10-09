Avtovaz plans to produce 8,000 Lada Aura cars per year starting from 2025

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Avtovaz will produce 2,900 Lada Aura business sedans in 2024 and increase production of this model to 8,000 units a year from next year, according to the Kremlin materials for the opening ceremony of industrial facilities by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Planned production volumes: in 2024 - 2,900 cars, from 2025 - 8,000 vehicles per year with the possibility of increasing if there is demand," the materials said.

The car based on the Vesta model was first presented last summer. The Lada Aura is equipped with a 1.8-liter engine with a capacity of 122 hp and an automatic transmission.