Iran ready to respond with force to potential Israeli attack — media

ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Hassan Habibollah Zadeh has threatened Israel with a forceful response in case of an attack from the country, the Sabah newspaper, a journalist of which met with the ambassador in Ankara, reported.

"The era when one side [Iran] adhered solely to the principles of common sense is over. If the Zionist regime attacks Iran, it will face a harsh and forceful response. Iran is not a country that seeks to spread war. We desire a ceasefire in Lebanon and Palestine, but only on the condition that the rights of these nations and their populations are protected," the newspaper quoted the ambassador as saying.

Habibollah Zadeh also pointed out that those not directly involved in the conflict "should not participate in Israel's attacks or aggression against Iran." Otherwise, "Iran will retaliate."

The envoy noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Ankara, where he will participate in talks as part of the 3+3 South Caucasus meeting. He recalled that the third session of this format, which comprises Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Georgia, is scheduled to be held in Turkey.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the Iranian ambassador noted that Tehran is still awaiting the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Ankara, during which both sides agreed on Erdogan’s return visit to Iran. Although Raisi tragically died in a helicopter crash in May, the Iranian leadership’s plans to host the Turkish leader remain on track.