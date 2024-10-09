Russian forces advancing in over ten areas in Kursk Region — commander

KURSK, October 10. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing in more than ten localities in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"I would like to note that Russian defense ministry forces are advancing in more than ten areas. They have been making visible progress in recent days," he said on his Telegram channel.

Belgorod Region's borders

Russia’s army has enough resources to bar Ukrainian troops from intrude into Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Alaudinov said.

"As for the Belgorod area, our soldiers eliminate the enemy there every day, barring it from approaching the border with the Belgorod Region. Akhmat soldiers are responsible for the most difficult sections where the enemy can try to break through the border. I think we have enough forces, means and resources not to let the enemy intrude into the Belgorod Region. And we will do this to justify the trust of the country’s leadership and people," he said.