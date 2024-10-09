LONDON, October 9. /TASS/. Security officials in the European Union (EU) believe that Ukraine is slowly losing in the conflict and this may aggravate the political and economic crisis on the continent, Prospect magazine reported.

Among the most severe consequences for the EU the magazine names the influx of refugees. The European Union "believes that Ukraine is slowly losing," the article reads.

Western officials have expressed fears that "Ukraine fatigue is finally hitting European leaders just as a knife-edge US election looms over the continent’s future." Prospect magazine links this to "political and economic instability" in Europe.

According to Jade McGlynn, a researcher in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, Western governments have made a morality-based case for supporting Ukraine for too long, yet nobody is saying how much worse things may become if Ukraine loses.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar. The city is an important logistics hub in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The liberation of Ugledar makes it possible for Russian troops to reach the next line of Ukrainian defenses in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, push the Ukrainian army farther away from the DPR capital of Donetsk and reduce the number of shelling attacks on Yelenovka and Volnovakha. It will also step up pressure on the Ukrainian battlegroup in Kurakhovo and logistics hubs on the way to the city of Zaporozhye, and allow the Russian army to continue its offensive in the area.