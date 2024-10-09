MELITOPOL, October 9. /TASS/. Russian troops have been holding the liberated territories of Kamenskoye, and have gained more advantageous positions along the front line, Chairman of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"Our [troops] have gained a foothold in all liberated territories in Kamenskoye, the Russian army has the initiative. The offensive actions are ongoing, more advantageous positions along the main line of defense have been gained. Most of the fighting is taking place along the water reservoir and towards the Moscow-Simferopol highway," he stated.

Russia’s forces are advancing in two directions at a time. "Furthermore, our troops are active from the north to the south in the area of the river Yanchekrak. The enemy is being pushed out to the east and the north," Rogov said.

Earlier, he reported that the Russian Armed Forces had advanced in the Stepnogorsk area in Kamenskoye and had seized tactical positions across the Yanchekrak River.