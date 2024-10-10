Trump refuses from holding another round of debates with Harris

NEW YORK, October 10. /TASS/. Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has refused from taking part in another round of debates with his Democratic rival, US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It is very late in the process, voting has already begun - there will be no rematch! Besides, Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate," he wrote on his Truth Social page in response to an invitation from the Fox News television channel to organize debates on October 24 or 27.

He noted that he had accepted the Fox News invitation "to debate Kamala on September 4th, but she turned it down." He also boasted growing popularity among voters, even in all swing states, saying that he is "leading in the polls, with the lead getting bigger by the day."

On September 10, ABC News hosted the first televised debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Several days later, Trump turned down a proposal to hold another round of debates while Harris said she was ready to debate her opponent.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5.