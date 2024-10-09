Putin launches serial assembly of Lada Aura via videoconference

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the serial assembly of Lada Aura, a new domestic business-class sedan, via videoconference.

The car will be manufactured at the Avtovaz plant in the Samara Region. Avtovaz expects to manufacture 2,900 Lada Aura business sedans in 2024 and increase production of this model to 8,000 units a year from next year.

"Today we start the industrial production of a new model - business-class sedan Lada Aura. You had the opportunity to personally test drive this car in July. Thank you for your positive assessment. And now, two and a half months later, the Lada Aura is already on the assembly line. In many features this car surpasses its foreign counterparts," Avtovaz CEO Maxim Sokolov told the President.

The car based on the Vesta model was first presented last summer. The Lada Aura is equipped with a 1.8-liter engine with a capacity of 122 hp and an automatic transmission.